Truist Securities Increases Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) Price Target to $80.00

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) had its price objective upped by Truist Securities from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. Truist Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

PLAN has been the topic of several other reports. Mizuho raised their price objective on Anaplan from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on Anaplan from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Anaplan from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Anaplan in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price target on Anaplan from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $79.17.

NYSE:PLAN opened at $67.96 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.84 billion, a PE ratio of -58.09 and a beta of 1.99. Anaplan has a twelve month low of $46.00 and a twelve month high of $86.17.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 30th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $144.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.80 million. Anaplan had a negative return on equity of 56.24% and a negative net margin of 35.01%. Anaplan’s revenue was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Anaplan will post -1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Gagan Dhingra sold 863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.81, for a total transaction of $44,712.03. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,534 shares in the company, valued at $234,906.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Ana G. Pinczuk sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $66,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 38,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,280,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 258,175 shares of company stock valued at $15,007,947. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Anaplan by 0.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,288,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $654,961,000 after buying an additional 55,317 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Anaplan by 92.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,085,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,871,000 after buying an additional 5,319,915 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Anaplan by 1.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,641,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,626,000 after buying an additional 65,218 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Anaplan by 19.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,197,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,712,000 after buying an additional 696,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Square Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Anaplan by 27.3% during the first quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 3,326,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,149,000 after buying an additional 713,229 shares during the last quarter. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Anaplan

Anaplan, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based connected planning platform that connects organizations and people for decision making. It also offers professional services, including consulting, implementation and training. The company was founded by Michael Gould, John David Guy Haddleton and Sue Haddleton in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

