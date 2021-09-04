Tsuruha Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:TSUSF) Short Interest Up 14.4% in August

Tsuruha Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:TSUSF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 94,300 shares, an increase of 14.4% from the July 29th total of 82,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 943.0 days.

Shares of Tsuruha stock opened at $127.50 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $121.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $124.22. Tsuruha has a one year low of $115.47 and a one year high of $148.50.

About Tsuruha

TSURUHA Holdings, Inc operates as a holding company which provides the management and operation of its group companies. It operates through the following business divisions: Drugstore, Dispensing, Nursing, Mail Order, and Group Support Business. The Drugstore Business division handles the operations of drugstore chains.

