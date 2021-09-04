Tudor Pickering Reaffirms Buy Rating for Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV)

Tudor Pickering reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV) (NYSE:AAV) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Tudor Pickering currently has a C$5.50 price target on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on AAV. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Advantage Energy from C$4.25 to C$5.50 and gave the stock a na rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Cormark increased their price target on Advantage Energy from C$5.00 to C$5.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Scotiabank cut their price target on Advantage Energy from C$7.50 to C$7.25 in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating and set a C$4.00 price target on shares of Advantage Energy in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price target on Advantage Energy to C$5.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$5.89.

Shares of AAV stock opened at C$6.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.16 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.09, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$4.83 and a 200 day moving average of C$3.82. Advantage Energy has a 1 year low of C$1.66 and a 1 year high of C$6.30.

Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV) (NYSE:AAV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C($0.02). As a group, equities research analysts expect that Advantage Energy will post 0.5378947 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Advantage Energy news, Senior Officer Donald Craig Blackwood sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.94, for a total value of C$247,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 789,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,898,623.30. Also, Senior Officer Andy Mah sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.92, for a total transaction of C$369,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,310,624 shares in the company, valued at C$6,448,270.08. Insiders sold a total of 200,000 shares of company stock worth $985,000 over the last ninety days.

Advantage Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, exploits, develops, and produces crude oil, and natural gas and liquids in the Province of Alberta, Canada. The company focuses on the development and production of its Montney natural gas and liquids resource that includes 216 net sections of land in Glacier, Pipestone/Wembley, Progress, and Valhalla, Alberta.

