TUI AG (OTCMKTS:TUIFY) Receives Average Rating of “Sell” from Brokerages

Shares of TUI AG (OTCMKTS:TUIFY) have received an average recommendation of “Sell” from the twelve analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company.

TUIFY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of TUI in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Barclays downgraded shares of TUI from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TUI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TUIFY traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.09. The stock had a trading volume of 32,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,702. TUI has a 52 week low of $1.65 and a 52 week high of $5.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.76. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.64.

TUI AG engages in the provision of tour, hotel and resort, and cruise services. It operates through the following segments: Northern Region, Central Region, Western Region, Hotels and Resorts, Cruises, and Other Tourism. The Northern Region segment includes tour operators, airlines, and cruise business in the UK, Ireland, and the Nordics.

