U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.050-$3.150 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.740. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on USPH. Zacks Investment Research raised U.S. Physical Therapy from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $133.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, August 7th. Barrington Research raised their price target on U.S. Physical Therapy from $130.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 6th.

Get U.S. Physical Therapy alerts:

Shares of USPH traded down $1.42 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $116.70. 27,519 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 65,565. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.30 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. U.S. Physical Therapy has a twelve month low of $74.79 and a twelve month high of $143.67. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $115.57.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.22. U.S. Physical Therapy had a return on equity of 16.50% and a net margin of 7.08%. On average, equities research analysts expect that U.S. Physical Therapy will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. This is a boost from U.S. Physical Therapy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. U.S. Physical Therapy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.84%.

In related news, COO Glenn Mcdowell sold 6,202 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.30, for a total value of $727,494.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 13,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,626,599.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Graham D. Reeve sold 1,559 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.15, for a total value of $177,959.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,761 shares of company stock valued at $1,137,674 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in U.S. Physical Therapy stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) by 12.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 99,627 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,266 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.77% of U.S. Physical Therapy worth $11,544,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.85% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Physical Therapy Company Profile

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc operates outpatient physical therapy clinics, which provides pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers and neurological-related injuries. The company operates through the following segments: physical therapy operations and industrial injury prevention services.

See Also: Golden Cross

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Physical Therapy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Physical Therapy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.