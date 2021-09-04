Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Shares Bought by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) by 39.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 78,777 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,203 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $3,948,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of UBER. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 121,463 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $6,170,000 after buying an additional 15,863 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Winslow Asset Management Inc. now owns 120,415 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $6,564,000 after buying an additional 3,725 shares during the last quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,066,000. Burleson & Company LLC raised its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 518,156 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $28,245,000 after buying an additional 92,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 104.9% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 345,761 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $18,848,000 after buying an additional 176,980 shares during the last quarter. 67.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

In related news, insider Tony West sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.51, for a total value of $328,315.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.06% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Gordon Haskett assumed coverage on Uber Technologies in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson cut their price target on Uber Technologies from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Uber Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on Uber Technologies from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.23.

Shares of Uber Technologies stock opened at $40.32 on Friday. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.55 and a 1-year high of $64.05. The stock has a market cap of $75.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -63.00 and a beta of 1.55. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $1.11. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 15.64% and a negative net margin of 7.78%. The firm had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.02) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 75.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc operates as a technology platform for people and things mobility. The firm offers multi-modal people transportation, restaurant food delivery, and connecting freight carriers and shippers. It operates through the following segments: Rides, Eats, Freight, Other Bets and ATG and Other Technology Programs.

See Also: When is a capital gain realized?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER).

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.