UBS Group Reiterates “€2.90” Price Target for Intesa Sanpaolo (BIT:ISP)

UBS Group set a €2.90 ($3.41) price objective on Intesa Sanpaolo (BIT:ISP) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on ISP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €2.80 ($3.29) price target on Intesa Sanpaolo in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €2.50 ($2.94) price target on Intesa Sanpaolo and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Credit Suisse Group set a €2.60 ($3.06) price target on Intesa Sanpaolo in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €2.95 ($3.47) price target on Intesa Sanpaolo in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Barclays set a €2.80 ($3.29) price target on Intesa Sanpaolo in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €2.59 ($3.05).

Intesa Sanpaolo has a fifty-two week low of €2.39 ($2.81) and a fifty-two week high of €3.23 ($3.80).

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. provides various financial products and services primarily in Italy. It operates through Banca dei Territori, IMI Corporate & Investment Banking, International Subsidiary Banks, Asset Management, Private Banking, and Insurance segments. The company offers lending and deposit products; corporate, investment banking, and public finance services; industrial credit, factoring, and leasing services; asset management solutions; life and non-life insurance products; and bancassurance and pension fund, and fiduciary services.

