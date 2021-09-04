UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) President Sells $543,300.00 in Stock

UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) President Jerry A. Davis sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.33, for a total transaction of $543,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 119,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,513,460.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Jerry A. Davis also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 2nd, Jerry A. Davis sold 20,000 shares of UDR stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.45, for a total transaction of $1,109,000.00.

UDR opened at $55.37 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.03, a current ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. UDR, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.34 and a 12 month high of $56.31. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.26. The stock has a market cap of $16.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,107.62, a P/E/G ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 0.76.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.45). UDR had a net margin of 1.31% and a return on equity of 1.40%. On average, equities research analysts expect that UDR, Inc. will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, July 12th were paid a $0.3625 dividend. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 9th. UDR’s payout ratio is presently 71.08%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on UDR. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of UDR from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of UDR in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Truist upped their target price on shares of UDR from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of UDR from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of UDR from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.67.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UDR. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its stake in UDR by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 41,215,391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,807,755,000 after purchasing an additional 5,374,674 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in UDR by 128.4% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,786,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $166,071,000 after purchasing an additional 2,128,373 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in UDR in the 2nd quarter worth $96,013,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in UDR by 89.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,295,646 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $161,421,000 after purchasing an additional 1,557,796 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in UDR by 142.2% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,377,920 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $116,471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396,283 shares during the period. 94.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About UDR

UDR, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, operates, acquires, renovates, develops, redevelops, disposes of, and manages multifamily apartment communities. It engages in the multi-family real estate investment trust business. It operates through the Same-Store Communities and Non-Mature Communities/Other segments.

