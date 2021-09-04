UGI (NYSE:UGI) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

UGI (NYSE:UGI) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.000-$3.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.000. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of NYSE:UGI traded down $0.27 during trading on Friday, hitting $46.88. The stock had a trading volume of 332,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 962,841. UGI has a 12-month low of $31.09 and a 12-month high of $48.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.45.

Get UGI alerts:

UGI (NYSE:UGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.06. UGI had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 13.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that UGI will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.345 dividend. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. UGI’s payout ratio is 51.69%.

Several research firms recently commented on UGI. Bank of America raised UGI from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised UGI from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on UGI from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd.

In other UGI news, Director M Shawn Bort sold 12,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.58, for a total value of $593,895.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,262,085.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO John L. Walsh sold 14,949 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.56, for a total value of $696,025.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 535,787 shares in the company, valued at $24,946,242.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in UGI stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) by 89.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 595,360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 281,166 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.28% of UGI worth $27,572,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.52% of the company’s stock.

About UGI

UGI Corp. operates as a holding company that engages in the distribution, storage, transport, and marketing of energy products and services. It operates through the following segments: AmeriGas Propane; UGI International; Midstream and Marketing; and UGI Utilities. The AmeriGas Propane segment consists of the propane distribution business of AmeriGas Partners, L.P.

Further Reading: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for UGI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UGI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.