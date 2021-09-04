Unifi Protocol DAO Price Tops $14.10 on Top Exchanges (UNFI)

Unifi Protocol DAO (CURRENCY:UNFI) traded 4.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 4th. One Unifi Protocol DAO coin can currently be purchased for $14.10 or 0.00028048 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Unifi Protocol DAO has traded 7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Unifi Protocol DAO has a total market cap of $65.68 million and $21.91 million worth of Unifi Protocol DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $48.00 or 0.00095499 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002420 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $175.88 or 0.00349943 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.26 or 0.00012453 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.90 or 0.00047543 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000760 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.10 or 0.00016111 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 31.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000837 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002284 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0510 or 0.00000102 BTC.

About Unifi Protocol DAO

Unifi Protocol DAO (UNFI) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 10th, 2020. Unifi Protocol DAO’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,659,091 coins. Unifi Protocol DAO’s official website is www.unifiprotocol.com . Unifi Protocol DAO’s official Twitter account is @unifiprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . Unifi Protocol DAO’s official message board is medium.com/unifiprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Unifi Protocol DAO was launched on September 1st on Tron, and is a group of non-custodial, interoperable, decentralized, and multi-chain smart contracts providing the building blocks for the next generation of DeFi development. The Unifi Protocol is designed to provide developers with functional DeFi building blocks linking multiple blockchains together into one large DeFi marketplace. uTrade is the working proof-ofconcept for harnessing multi-chain and multi-platform liquidity mining to power UNFI, Unifi’s Global Governance Token.Unifi Protocol was developed by Sesameseed. “

Buying and Selling Unifi Protocol DAO

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unifi Protocol DAO directly using U.S. dollars.

