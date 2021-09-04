UniLend (UFT) Reaches Market Capitalization of $38.36 Million

UniLend (CURRENCY:UFT) traded down 4.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 4th. One UniLend coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.24 or 0.00002473 BTC on exchanges. UniLend has a market cap of $38.36 million and approximately $5.91 million worth of UniLend was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, UniLend has traded 9.8% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get UniLend alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.13 or 0.00060339 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002002 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00003298 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.45 or 0.00014918 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002003 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $61.86 or 0.00123871 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 20.7% against the dollar and now trades at $88.96 or 0.00178124 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $400.04 or 0.00801043 BTC.

About UniLend

UniLend (CRYPTO:UFT) is a coin. It launched on January 17th, 2018. UniLend’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,052,564 coins. UniLend’s official Twitter account is @ufoodoproject . UniLend’s official website is unilend.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “UniLend is a permission-less decentralized DeFi protocol that combines spot trading services and money markets with lending and borrowing services through smart contracts. In the money markets, the interest rates and collateralization ratio are based on supply, demand, and other market forces and borrowing limits are decided by liquidity in the trading pairs.The integrated smart contract for both features of the protocol allows both trading & DeFi capabilities to co-exist within the same protocol. “

Buying and Selling UniLend

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UniLend directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade UniLend should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase UniLend using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for UniLend Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for UniLend and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.