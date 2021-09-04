UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares Bought by Sfmg LLC

Sfmg LLC lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,385 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 47 shares during the quarter. Sfmg LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $555,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UNH. Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the second quarter worth $40,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 535.3% in the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 108 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors own 77.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on UNH shares. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $394.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Citigroup upped their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $515.00 to $488.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $440.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, UnitedHealth Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $442.57.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, CEO Andrew Witty sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $414.15, for a total transaction of $2,484,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO John F. Rex sold 15,438 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $412.04, for a total transaction of $6,361,073.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 102,438 shares of company stock valued at $42,706,034 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UNH traded down $0.85 on Friday, reaching $422.86. The stock had a trading volume of 1,604,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,983,773. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $289.64 and a twelve month high of $431.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $398.72 billion, a PE ratio of 27.93, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $414.74 and a 200 day moving average of $393.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.43 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $71.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.51 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 22.15% and a net margin of 5.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $7.12 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 10th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.36%.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

