Unity Bancorp (NASDAQ:UNTY) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Unity Bancorp (NASDAQ:UNTY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Unity Bancorp, Inc. is a one-bank holding company incorporated to serve as a holding company for First Community Bank. The company’s primary business is ownership and supervision of the bank. The company, through the Bank, conducts a traditional and community-oriented commercial banking business, and offers services including personal and business checking accounts and time deposits, money market accounts and regular savings accounts. “

Get Unity Bancorp alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:UNTY opened at $23.48 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $243.49 million, a PE ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 1.36. Unity Bancorp has a 1-year low of $10.56 and a 1-year high of $25.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.27.

Unity Bancorp (NASDAQ:UNTY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $21.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.10 million. Unity Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.81% and a net margin of 31.38%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Unity Bancorp will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Unity Bancorp news, COO John J. Kauchak sold 2,569 shares of Unity Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.39, for a total transaction of $57,519.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Janice Bolomey sold 11,000 shares of Unity Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.37, for a total value of $246,070.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 36,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $811,784.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 20,616 shares of company stock valued at $461,121. 31.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UNTY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Unity Bancorp by 229.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 16,310 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Unity Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $381,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Unity Bancorp by 99.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,797 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Unity Bancorp by 9.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 467,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,284,000 after buying an additional 42,083 shares during the period. Finally, BHZ Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Unity Bancorp by 26.3% during the first quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 19,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 4,078 shares during the period. 42.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Unity Bancorp Company Profile

Unity Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the ownership and supervision of Unity Bank. The firm accepts personal and business checking accounts, time deposits, money market accounts, regular savings accounts, and demand and savings deposits. Its loan portfolio comprises credit cards, mortgage, home equity, and personal loans.

Further Reading: Growth and Income Funds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Unity Bancorp (UNTY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Unity Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unity Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.