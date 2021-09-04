Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) Shares Sold by Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lowered its position in shares of Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,595 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 158 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Universal Display were worth $2,578,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of OLED. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Display in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Universal Display during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Display during the first quarter worth about $31,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Universal Display in the second quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Universal Display during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,000. 64.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of OLED opened at $209.23 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $213.57 and its 200-day moving average is $217.72. Universal Display Co. has a 12 month low of $161.01 and a 12 month high of $262.77. The firm has a market cap of $9.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.34.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.12. Universal Display had a net margin of 35.73% and a return on equity of 19.98%. Research analysts anticipate that Universal Display Co. will post 4.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

In related news, insider Julia J. Brown sold 22,007 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $4,951,575.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

OLED has been the subject of several research analyst reports. raised shares of Universal Display from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $217.00 to $253.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of Universal Display from $250.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Citigroup raised shares of Universal Display from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Universal Display from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $222.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Universal Display presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $253.67.

Universal Display Corp. engages in research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies, and materials. It also develops and licenses proprietary OLED technologies to manufacturers of products for display applications, such as cell phones; portable media devices; tablets; laptop computers and televisions; and specialty and general lighting products.

