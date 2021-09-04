Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC) Releases Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.000-$1.100 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.100. The company issued revenue guidance of $160 million-$170 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $162.50 million.

NASDAQ UEIC traded up $0.19 on Friday, hitting $51.94. The company had a trading volume of 52,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,270. The company has a market capitalization of $700.36 million, a PE ratio of 23.83, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $47.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.18. Universal Electronics has a 12-month low of $35.09 and a 12-month high of $65.02.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on UEIC shares. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Universal Electronics in a report on Monday, August 2nd. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Universal Electronics from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Universal Electronics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Imperial Capital assumed coverage on shares of Universal Electronics in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set an outperform rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Universal Electronics currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $69.75.

In other Universal Electronics news, Director Edward K. Zinser sold 3,188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.70, for a total value of $161,631.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $979,118.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 7.09% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Universal Electronics stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Universal Electronics Inc. (NASDAQ:UEIC) by 92.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 94,868 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 45,474 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.70% of Universal Electronics worth $4,601,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.40% of the company’s stock.

Universal Electronics Company Profile

Universal Electronics, Inc engages in the design, development, and trade of control and sensor technology solutions. Its products include one for all retail accessories; tablets and smartphones; and consumer electronics OEM. The firm’s services include design, global manufacturing, and outsourced call center services.

