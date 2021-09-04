US Bancorp DE Grows Stock Position in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) by 6.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,648 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 662 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $4,099,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MLM. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 40.2% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,786,796 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,271,682,000 after buying an additional 1,085,670 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. increased its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 763.0% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 748,889 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $251,490,000 after buying an additional 662,115 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials in the first quarter worth $113,608,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 3.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,951,741 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,327,071,000 after buying an additional 148,048 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 38.1% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 387,095 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $129,840,000 after buying an additional 106,770 shares during the last quarter. 91.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Martin Marietta Materials alerts:

NYSE:MLM opened at $374.48 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.47 and a beta of 0.64. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $201.04 and a 52-week high of $391.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $365.20 and a 200 day moving average of $354.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 2.13.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $3.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.91 by ($0.10). Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 15.81% and a return on equity of 13.18%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.49 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 12.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. This is a positive change from Martin Marietta Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Martin Marietta Materials’s payout ratio is 21.14%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MLM shares. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Martin Marietta Materials in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $440.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $335.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $408.00 to $405.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Martin Marietta Materials presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $342.25.

About Martin Marietta Materials

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc engages in the provision of aggregates including crushed stone, sand, and gravel through its network of quarries and distribution yards. It operates through the following geographical segments: East Group and West Group. The East Group segments provide aggregates products only.

Read More: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MLM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM).

Receive News & Ratings for Martin Marietta Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martin Marietta Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.