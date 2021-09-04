US Bancorp DE Has $4.25 Million Stake in Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD)

US Bancorp DE trimmed its position in Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD) by 22.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 150,324 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,545 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Nomad Foods were worth $4,250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Nomad Foods by 9.2% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 8,366,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,156,000 after purchasing an additional 706,152 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Nomad Foods by 17.7% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,746,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,440,000 after purchasing an additional 862,409 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Nomad Foods by 18.8% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,761,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,759,000 after purchasing an additional 755,069 shares in the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Nomad Foods by 704.0% in the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 3,744,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,814,000 after purchasing an additional 3,278,423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Nomad Foods by 2.1% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,156,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,211,000 after purchasing an additional 43,583 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Nomad Foods alerts:

Several research analysts have issued reports on NOMD shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Nomad Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Nomad Foods in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Nomad Foods in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.33.

Shares of NYSE:NOMD opened at $26.96 on Friday. Nomad Foods Limited has a twelve month low of $22.44 and a twelve month high of $31.85. The firm has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a PE ratio of 19.26 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.40. The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.22 and a 200-day moving average of $27.90.

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. Nomad Foods had a return on equity of 13.01% and a net margin of 8.49%. The company had revenue of $596.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $594.65 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Nomad Foods Limited will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Nomad Foods

Nomad Foods Ltd. operates as a holding company, which manufactures and sells frozen foods for human consumption. It offers its products under the brands LUTOSA, la Cocinera, Birds Eye, Iglo, and Findus. The company was founded by Noam Gottesman and Sir Martin E. Franklin in April 2014 and is headquartered in Middlesex, the United Kingdom.

Featured Story: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD).

Receive News & Ratings for Nomad Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nomad Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.