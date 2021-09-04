US Bancorp DE Has $4.39 Million Position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 118,195 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after purchasing an additional 977 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $4,385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Anderson Hoagland & Co. raised its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 20.7% during the second quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 71,380 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $2,649,000 after purchasing an additional 12,244 shares during the period. GAM Holding AG acquired a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the first quarter worth about $2,675,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,273,033 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $173,637,000 after buying an additional 425,886 shares during the last quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors raised its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 37,202 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after buying an additional 9,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RE Advisers Corp raised its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 1,551,200 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $57,565,000 after buying an additional 83,600 shares during the last quarter. 76.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Freeport-McMoRan alerts:

In other news, Director Gerald J. Ford sold 18,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.99, for a total transaction of $746,018.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE FCX opened at $36.14 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.06 billion, a PE ratio of 18.92 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $35.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.99. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.67 and a fifty-two week high of $46.10.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The natural resource company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 15.07% and a net margin of 14.98%. The firm had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 88.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.56%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on FCX shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Freeport-McMoRan to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. BNP Paribas lowered Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.30 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Raymond James set a $47.00 target price on Freeport-McMoRan and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas lowered Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Freeport-McMoRan has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.99.

About Freeport-McMoRan

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining; Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining and Corporate, Other and Eliminations. The North America Copper Mines segment operates open-pit copper mines in Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita and Miami in Arizona and Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico.

Read More: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX).

Receive News & Ratings for Freeport-McMoRan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeport-McMoRan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.