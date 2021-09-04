US Bancorp DE Has $4.69 Million Stock Position in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IBMP)

US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IBMP) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 172,689 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,462 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE owned about 8.22% of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Muni Bond ETF worth $4,688,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Muni Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Muni Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Muni Bond ETF by 31.9% in the second quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 10,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 2,584 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Muni Bond ETF by 25.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 27,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,000 after acquiring an additional 5,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Muni Bond ETF by 2.9% in the second quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 194,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,276,000 after acquiring an additional 5,569 shares in the last quarter.

IBMP stock opened at $27.18 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $27.24 and a 200-day moving average of $27.12. iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Muni Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $26.79 and a 12-month high of $27.47.

