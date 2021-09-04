US Bancorp DE Has $5.17 Million Position in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT)

US Bancorp DE reduced its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT) by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,774 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,307 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF were worth $5,167,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new position in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the 1st quarter worth $85,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new position in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the 1st quarter worth $100,000.

VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF stock opened at $76.91 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $75.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.50. VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF has a one year low of $52.37 and a one year high of $77.04.

