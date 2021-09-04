US Bancorp DE Sells 963 Shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

US Bancorp DE lessened its stake in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) by 4.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,787 shares of the company’s stock after selling 963 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $4,533,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Whirlpool in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,703,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 54.8% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 60,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,244,000 after purchasing an additional 21,272 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council lifted its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 121,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,711,000 after purchasing an additional 18,959 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Whirlpool in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Precision Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 28.2% in the 2nd quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 1,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Whirlpool alerts:

In other news, Director Gary T. Dicamillo sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.26, for a total value of $223,260.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Christopher S. Conley sold 455 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.05, for a total value of $98,757.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WHR. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Whirlpool from $210.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $220.17 price objective on shares of Whirlpool in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Whirlpool from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $214.86.

WHR stock opened at $225.87 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $221.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $222.98. Whirlpool Co. has a fifty-two week low of $164.06 and a fifty-two week high of $257.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of $14.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.85.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $6.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.00 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $5.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.03 billion. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 36.26% and a net margin of 8.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.15 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Whirlpool Co. will post 26.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be paid a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.19%.

About Whirlpool

Whirlpool Corp. engages in manufacturing and marketing of home appliances. Its products include home laundry appliances, refrigerators and freezers, cooking appliances, home dishwashers, and room air-conditioning equipment, mixers, and portable household appliances. The company’s brands include Whirlpool, KitchenAid, Maytag, Consul, Brastemp, Amana, Bauknecht, JennAir, and Indesit.

Recommended Story: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR).

Receive News & Ratings for Whirlpool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whirlpool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.