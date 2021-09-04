US Bancorp DE Trims Stock Position in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

US Bancorp DE trimmed its holdings in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) by 7.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,138 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,660 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $5,551,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SPOT. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 3,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $902,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $648,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 51.7% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new position in shares of Spotify Technology during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. 54.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPOT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $350.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Truist Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $290.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $315.00 to $270.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Truist reduced their target price on Spotify Technology from $290.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Spotify Technology from $310.00 to $275.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $304.48.

Shares of SPOT opened at $249.04 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -124.52 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. Spotify Technology S.A. has a one year low of $201.68 and a one year high of $387.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $237.54 and its 200-day moving average is $256.82.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by $0.33. The company had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. Spotify Technology had a negative return on equity of 7.95% and a negative net margin of 2.56%. Analysts forecast that Spotify Technology S.A. will post -1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Spotify Technology

Spotify Technology SA is a digital music service offering music fans instant access to a world of music. The company operates through the following segments: Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment provides subscribers with unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access of music and podcasts on computers, tablets, and mobile devices, users can connect through speakers, receivers, televisions, cars, game consoles, and smart watches.

