Validity 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $5.68 Million (VAL)

Validity (CURRENCY:VAL) traded 10.7% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 4th. During the last seven days, Validity has traded up 13.9% against the US dollar. Validity has a total market cap of $32.06 million and $5.68 million worth of Validity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Validity coin can now be purchased for about $7.31 or 0.00014608 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00002870 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0368 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.52 or 0.00011033 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0982 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $344.11 or 0.00688006 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Validity Profile

Validity (VAL) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Validity’s total supply is 4,388,903 coins and its circulating supply is 4,388,354 coins. The official message board for Validity is blog.radiumcore.org . The Reddit community for Validity is https://reddit.com/r/RadiumCore and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Validity’s official Twitter account is @ValidityTech and its Facebook page is accessible here . Validity’s official website is validitytech.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Radium is the new look and function of xRadon – the original base of Project Radon. The goal of Project Radon is to deliver a variety of 100% decentralized services using the blockchain. Radium is the base blockchain, upon which all current services are built. Radium blockchian services are accessed through the Radium SmartChain. Radium gives way to a new, fresh look, including a change of name — to Validity (VAL). The project still maintains its core functionalities, however, the team had felt that the name Radium did not convey quite the right message. The Validity rebrand is simply cosmetic and an effort to better align our outward appearance with our inner machinations. Users will get to keep their old RADS coins that will now be known as VAL. All exchanges and services will be adjusted accordingly. Users can also use the former Radium wallet or the newly-skinned Validity wallet to keep staking. “

Buying and Selling Validity

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Validity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Validity should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Validity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

