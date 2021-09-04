Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.860-$1.960 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.810. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.94 billion-$2.97 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.88 billion.

Shares of VVV stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $30.74. The stock had a trading volume of 844,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,338,133. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a PE ratio of 15.14 and a beta of 1.45. Valvoline has a twelve month low of $18.34 and a twelve month high of $34.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $30.96 and its 200 day moving average is $29.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.52, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $792.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $752.80 million. Valvoline had a negative return on equity of 841.46% and a net margin of 13.37%. The company’s revenue was up 53.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Valvoline will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 27th. Valvoline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.78%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Valvoline from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Valvoline from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $32.75.

In other Valvoline news, insider Julie Marie O’daniel sold 4,969 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.81, for a total value of $148,125.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Valvoline stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) by 67.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 236,344 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 95,051 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.13% of Valvoline worth $7,672,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 85.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Valvoline Company Profile

Valvoline, Inc is engaged in producing, marketing and supplying of engine & automotive maintenance products and services. The company operates through three segments: Quick Lubes, Core North America and International. The Quick Lubes segment provides services to passenger car and light truck quick lube market through company-owned and independent franchised retail quick lube service center stores and independent express care stores that service vehicles with valvoline products.

