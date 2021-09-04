Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (NYSE:KL)

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (NYSE:KL) by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,779 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Kirkland Lake Gold were worth $492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 0.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,075,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,302,000 after purchasing an additional 95,787 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its position in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 69.3% in the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 4,421,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,809,488 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its position in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 9.1% in the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 3,093,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,444,000 after purchasing an additional 257,854 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 8.3% in the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 2,730,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,226,000 after purchasing an additional 208,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 9.7% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,496,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,295,000 after purchasing an additional 221,213 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KL traded up $1.28 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $42.14. 1,663,120 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,762,455. The business has a 50-day moving average of $39.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.78. Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. has a twelve month low of $31.72 and a twelve month high of $55.29. The company has a market capitalization of $11.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.71, a PEG ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.70.

Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.07. Kirkland Lake Gold had a return on equity of 18.19% and a net margin of 33.08%. The company had revenue of $662.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $662.80 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. This is a boost from Kirkland Lake Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. Kirkland Lake Gold’s dividend payout ratio is 21.99%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on KL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kirkland Lake Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on Kirkland Lake Gold from C$57.00 to C$56.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.11.

Kirkland Lake Gold Profile

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the mining, development, and exploration of gold properties. The firms projects include Holt Mine, Macassa Mine, and Detour Lake MIne. The company was founded on June 29, 1983 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

