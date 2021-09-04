Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC Decreases Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,708 shares of the company’s stock after selling 141 shares during the quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $672,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.2% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,014,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,334,541,000 after acquiring an additional 639,445 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 13.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,286,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,561,520,000 after buying an additional 492,486 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,001,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,093,531,000 after buying an additional 57,724 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,838,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,034,222,000 after buying an additional 83,681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 7.3% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,733,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $994,311,000 after buying an additional 186,868 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $416.57. 3,743,999 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,915,395. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $404.38 and its 200-day moving average is $385.05. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $295.04 and a 12 month high of $417.44.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

