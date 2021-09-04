Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG)

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 25,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $340,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in MGIC Investment by 58.3% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,042 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of MGIC Investment by 38.0% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,384 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 2,033 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of MGIC Investment in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Auxano Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of MGIC Investment in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MGIC Investment in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.48% of the company’s stock.

MTG stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $15.28. 1,440,090 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,029,657. MGIC Investment Co. has a twelve month low of $8.29 and a twelve month high of $15.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.99.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. MGIC Investment had a net margin of 49.02% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The firm had revenue of $297.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that MGIC Investment Co. will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. This is a positive change from MGIC Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. MGIC Investment’s payout ratio is presently 24.24%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MGIC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of MGIC Investment from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of MGIC Investment from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of MGIC Investment from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of MGIC Investment from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, MGIC Investment presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.63.

MGIC Investment Corp. is a private mortgage insurer that serves lenders throughout the United States, and Puerto Rico. It also provides lenders with underwriting and other services and products related to home mortgage lending through its subsidiaries, such as Mortgage Guaranty Insurance Corp. and MGIC Indemnity Corp.

