Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC Sells 321 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,903 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 321 shares during the period. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. AGF Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 369.1% during the 1st quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 258 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Corsicana & Co. bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.24% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:IBM traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $139.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,878,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,315,555. International Business Machines Co. has a 12-month low of $105.92 and a 12-month high of $152.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $141.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $138.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The stock has a market cap of $125.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.54, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.22.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.04. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 36.79% and a net margin of 7.17%. The business had revenue of $18.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.18 EPS. International Business Machines’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be given a $1.64 dividend. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.66%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Societe Generale upgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $121.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $152.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.86.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

