Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC Sells 3,870 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 27.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,270 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,870 shares during the quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $566,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 166.6% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,671,451 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $515,875,000 after acquiring an additional 6,044,211 shares during the last quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP bought a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $96,012,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $91,273,000. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd bought a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $84,976,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 102.1% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,631,938 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $140,388,000 after acquiring an additional 1,329,889 shares during the last quarter. 69.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EEM traded up $0.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $53.12. The company had a trading volume of 21,313,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,746,332. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $42.29 and a 12 month high of $58.29. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $52.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.69.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

