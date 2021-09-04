Van Strum & Towne Inc. Decreases Position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Van Strum & Towne Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 148,277 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,475 shares during the period. Hewlett Packard Enterprise comprises 1.0% of Van Strum & Towne Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Van Strum & Towne Inc.’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $2,162,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in HPE. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 6.0% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,221,737 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,813,000 after buying an additional 68,696 shares during the last quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $8,737,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,345,381 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $350,881,000 after purchasing an additional 821,451 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,551,000. Finally, Meyer Handelman Co. grew its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 263,114 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,141,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. 82.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hewlett Packard Enterprise presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.56.

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, SVP Thomas E. Black, Jr. sold 11,155 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.64, for a total transaction of $174,464.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,247.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Justin Hotard sold 44,476 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.26, for a total transaction of $723,179.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 70,631 shares of company stock valued at $1,142,144 over the last 90 days. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:HPE opened at $15.48 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 52 week low of $8.28 and a 52 week high of $16.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.22 billion, a PE ratio of 31.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.20.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The technology company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $6.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.93 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 8.51% and a net margin of 2.35%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 10th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.56%.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co engages in the provision of information technology, technology and enterprise products, solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Hybrid IT, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services and Corporate Investments. The Hybrid IT segment provides a portfolio of services-led and software-enabled infrastructure and solutions.

