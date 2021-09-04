Van Strum & Towne Inc. Has $4.53 Million Stock Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Van Strum & Towne Inc. lifted its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,900 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. International Business Machines makes up about 2.2% of Van Strum & Towne Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Van Strum & Towne Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $4,530,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in International Business Machines during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. AGF Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 369.1% during the first quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 258 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in International Business Machines in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in International Business Machines in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in International Business Machines during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.24% of the company’s stock.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

Shares of International Business Machines stock opened at $139.58 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. International Business Machines Co. has a 12-month low of $105.92 and a 12-month high of $152.84. The company has a market capitalization of $125.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.54, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $141.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $138.51.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $18.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.30 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 36.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.18 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be paid a $1.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.70%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 75.66%.

IBM has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on International Business Machines from $152.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Societe Generale raised shares of International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $121.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.86.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

Featured Story: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.