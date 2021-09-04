Van Strum & Towne Inc. Sells 747 Shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

Van Strum & Towne Inc. lessened its position in shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 16,357 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 747 shares during the period. SVB Financial Group accounts for about 4.4% of Van Strum & Towne Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Van Strum & Towne Inc.’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $9,102,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SIVB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 436.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,193,040 shares of the bank’s stock worth $588,958,000 after acquiring an additional 970,591 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 107.0% during the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 601,177 shares of the bank’s stock worth $296,777,000 after purchasing an additional 310,820 shares in the last quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc purchased a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $79,551,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,404,343 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,174,247,000 after buying an additional 151,778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group during the second quarter worth about $69,776,000. 82.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get SVB Financial Group alerts:

In other news, CFO Daniel J. Beck sold 4,646 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $597.61, for a total value of $2,776,496.06. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,804 shares in the company, valued at $2,870,918.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Karen Hon sold 127 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $551.85, for a total transaction of $70,084.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 1,500 shares of company stock valued at $852,500 and have sold 27,761 shares valued at $16,151,561. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SIVB shares. Maxim Group increased their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $700.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $620.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Truist Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $559.09 price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group in a research note on Monday, July 26th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $575.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on SVB Financial Group from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, SVB Financial Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $621.74.

Shares of SIVB opened at $571.51 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. SVB Financial Group has a 52-week low of $221.55 and a 52-week high of $608.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $565.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $550.44. The company has a market capitalization of $32.25 billion, a PE ratio of 16.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 2.04.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $9.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.48 by $2.61. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 35.74% and a return on equity of 21.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 68.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.42 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that SVB Financial Group will post 31.03 EPS for the current year.

SVB Financial Group Profile

SVB Financial Group is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment comprises of results from the commercial bank, private equity division, SVB wine, SVB analytics, and debt fund investments.

Further Reading: Fibonacci Channel

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIVB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB).

Receive News & Ratings for SVB Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SVB Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.