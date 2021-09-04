VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer & Close LLC

Oppenheimer & Close LLC reduced its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) by 26.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,790 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,160 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Close LLC’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $774,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000.

NYSEARCA:GDX traded up $0.78 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $33.28. 27,206,237 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,633,240. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a one year low of $30.64 and a one year high of $43.60. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $33.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.63.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

