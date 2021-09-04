VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR) is Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators’ 3rd Largest Position

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR) by 365.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 554,023 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 435,023 shares during the period. VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate Bond ETF comprises 3.4% of Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators owned approximately 2.15% of VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate Bond ETF worth $14,061,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate Bond ETF by 1,526.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,404 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $100,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate Bond ETF by 361.6% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 3,934 shares during the period.

FLTR opened at $25.36 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.37. VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $25.16 and a 1-year high of $25.47.

