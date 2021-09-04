Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VWOB) Shares Bought by McIlrath & Eck LLC

McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VWOB) by 151.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 66,859 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,294 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares comprises 1.6% of McIlrath & Eck LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. McIlrath & Eck LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $5,337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VWOB. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.5% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 1,254,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,185,000 after purchasing an additional 53,777 shares during the last quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 11.4% in the second quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 307,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,501,000 after acquiring an additional 31,407 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.5% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 222,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,800,000 after acquiring an additional 13,664 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 18.4% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 200,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,041,000 after acquiring an additional 31,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 242.7% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 111,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,914,000 after purchasing an additional 79,075 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:VWOB traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $80.33. 151,438 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 283,040. Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $76.15 and a fifty-two week high of $82.45. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.09.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.265 per share. This represents a $3.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 1st.

