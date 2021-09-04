Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Sold by Financial Life Advisors

Financial Life Advisors lowered its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 3.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 93,671 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,954 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up about 2.1% of Financial Life Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Financial Life Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $4,826,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. now owns 173,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,927,000 after purchasing an additional 2,036 shares during the period. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at about $30,461,000. Doyle Wealth Management lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 35.2% in the second quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 186,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,586,000 after purchasing an additional 48,459 shares during the period. Relative Value Partners Group LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 37.1% in the first quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 358,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,588,000 after buying an additional 96,927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twele Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 7.4% in the second quarter. Twele Capital Management Inc. now owns 288,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,882,000 after buying an additional 19,869 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $53.43. The company had a trading volume of 11,073,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,464,971. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $39.13 and a 1 year high of $53.49. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.18.

