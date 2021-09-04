Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) is McNaughton Wealth Management LLC’s 8th Largest Position

McNaughton Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 10.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 74,086 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,006 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF makes up approximately 4.3% of McNaughton Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $6,087,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Toews Corp ADV acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $309,731,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 10.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,719,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,689,202,000 after purchasing an additional 3,064,814 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 9.4% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,924,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,540,734,000 after purchasing an additional 2,656,826 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $60,962,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 34.2% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,686,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,781,000 after purchasing an additional 683,840 shares in the last quarter.

BSV stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $82.18. 1,617,226 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,800,755. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $81.99 and a 1-year high of $83.10. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.27.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

