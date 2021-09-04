Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Sold by Cohen Investment Advisors LLC

Cohen Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,987 shares of the company’s stock after selling 120 shares during the period. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,328,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 15,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,526,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 6,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,526,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 10,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,423,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.64 on Friday, hitting $228.78. 414,446 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 685,543. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $222.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $220.15. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $146.88 and a 1-year high of $229.96.

See Also: When is a capital gain realized?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.