Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Sold by Naples Global Advisors LLC

Naples Global Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,269 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $962,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. now owns 10,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,442,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares in the last quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 84,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,051,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 10,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,419,000 after purchasing an additional 879 shares in the last quarter. Peak Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 93.8% during the 2nd quarter. Peak Asset Management LLC now owns 4,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $915,000 after purchasing an additional 1,965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 194,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,862,000 after purchasing an additional 6,945 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VB traded down $0.64 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $228.78. 414,446 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 685,543. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $222.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $220.15. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $146.88 and a one year high of $229.96.

Featured Article: Does the Step Transaction Doctrine Affect a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.