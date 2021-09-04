Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) is Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s 9th Largest Position

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 426,175 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for 1.3% of Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $36,604,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Ocean LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.4% in the second quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 2,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. GYL Financial Synergies LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 3,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Community Bank N.A. grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 14,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.3% during the second quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC now owns 9,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $788,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.4% in the first quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 2,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ BND opened at $86.28 on Friday. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $84.22 and a 52-week high of $88.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $86.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.64.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%.

