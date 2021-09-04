Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) Stake Lessened by Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 359,008 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,471 shares during the period. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares comprises about 2.5% of Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $23,580,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VXUS. Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.5% in the second quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 195.7% in the second quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 66,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,377,000 after acquiring an additional 44,098 shares in the last quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.7% in the second quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel now owns 186,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,228,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232 shares in the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.4% in the second quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 12,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $832,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 13.3% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 285,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,732,000 after purchasing an additional 33,580 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VXUS stock traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $67.00. The stock had a trading volume of 2,504,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,092,050. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $50.69 and a one year high of $67.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $65.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.86.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.515 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st.

