Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU) Shares Purchased by Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU) by 4.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,156 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 125 shares during the quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF were worth $438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,568,000 after buying an additional 2,287 shares during the last quarter. Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 12.5% during the second quarter. Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 30,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,210,000 after purchasing an additional 3,366 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 490.8% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 22,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,126,000 after purchasing an additional 18,479 shares during the last quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 10.4% during the first quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC now owns 11,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,555,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 369.6% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VPU stock traded down $1.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $151.44. 126,789 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 219,982. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $123.34 and a fifty-two week high of $152.65. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $145.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $142.43.

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

