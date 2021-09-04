Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Bought by Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 71,839 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,906 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $9,875,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VTV. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Rollins Financial grew its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Rollins Financial now owns 13,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,808,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. GSB Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 3,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF stock traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $141.88. The company had a trading volume of 1,414,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,818,043. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12-month low of $100.68 and a 12-month high of $142.54. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $139.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $136.17.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

