Vector Group (NYSE:VGR) Reaches New 52-Week High at $15.30

Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR) shares reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $15.30 and last traded at $15.28, with a volume of 4811 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.06.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vector Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th.

The firm has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.03 and its 200 day moving average is $14.07.

Vector Group (NYSE:VGR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.38. Vector Group had a negative return on equity of 33.09% and a net margin of 8.24%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Vector Group Ltd. will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.25%. Vector Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.91%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vector Group by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 16,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its stake in Vector Group by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 6,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. Fort L.P. raised its stake in Vector Group by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Fort L.P. now owns 14,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Vector Group by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 5,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Vector Group by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 39,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.08% of the company’s stock.

About Vector Group (NYSE:VGR)

Vector Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of tobacco products. It operates through the following segments: Tobacco, Real Estate, and Corporate and Other. The Tobacco segment consists of the manufacturing and sale of cigarettes. The Real Estate segment includes the acquisition and investments in real estate properties and projects.

