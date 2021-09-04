Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) Shares Sold by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. decreased its holdings in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) by 0.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 65,563 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 260 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $20,388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 184 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA boosted its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 1,657 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Quilter Plc boosted its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 877 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 53.9% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 117 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, V Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,289 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,648,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. 65.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised their target price on Veeva Systems from $340.00 to $356.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Veeva Systems in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Veeva Systems from $340.00 to $349.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Veeva Systems from $294.00 to $296.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $344.11.

VEEV stock opened at $317.64 on Friday. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 12-month low of $235.74 and a 12-month high of $343.96. The stock has a market cap of $48.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 125.55, a PEG ratio of 8.50 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s 50-day moving average is $324.05 and its 200 day moving average is $291.90.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The technology company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $455.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $450.93 million. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 16.40% and a net margin of 26.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Alan Mateo sold 2,347 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.00, for a total transaction of $678,283.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,428,816. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Eleni Nitsa Zuppas sold 425 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.06, for a total transaction of $127,950.50. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 9,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,752,892.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,119 shares of company stock worth $6,206,412. Insiders own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

