Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.57 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.50. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.830-1.835 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.82 billion.Veeva Systems also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.570-$3.570 EPS.

Several brokerages have commented on VEEV. raised their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Veeva Systems from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Guggenheim reiterated a buy rating on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays lifted their price objective on Veeva Systems from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $294.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $344.11.

NYSE:VEEV traded up $1.70 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $317.64. 1,192,956 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 819,194. Veeva Systems has a fifty-two week low of $235.74 and a fifty-two week high of $343.96. The company has a market capitalization of $48.57 billion, a PE ratio of 125.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.50 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $324.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $291.90.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The technology company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $455.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $450.93 million. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 16.40% and a net margin of 26.19%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Veeva Systems will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Veeva Systems news, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.25, for a total transaction of $1,611,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,101,714.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alan Mateo sold 2,347 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.00, for a total value of $678,283.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,428,816. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 20,119 shares of company stock valued at $6,206,412. 13.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

