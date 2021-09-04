Veoneer (NYSE:VNE) Downgraded by Danske to “Hold”

Danske lowered shares of Veoneer (NYSE:VNE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have $37.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Mizuho lowered Veoneer from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $31.15 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Veoneer from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Barclays upped their price objective on Veoneer from $24.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Evercore ISI upgraded Veoneer to an underperform rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $31.30 in a research report on Sunday, August 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Veoneer from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $26.64.

NYSE:VNE opened at $35.50 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.60. Veoneer has a 52-week low of $12.55 and a 52-week high of $40.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of -9.29 and a beta of 2.49.

Veoneer (NYSE:VNE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported ($0.89) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.91) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $398.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $399.00 million. Veoneer had a negative return on equity of 34.38% and a negative net margin of 25.99%. Equities analysts forecast that Veoneer will post -3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Veoneer during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Veoneer during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Veoneer by 66.9% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Veoneer by 15.6% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the period. Finally, Keel Point LLC purchased a new stake in Veoneer during the second quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.49% of the company’s stock.

About Veoneer

Veoneer, Inc engages in the design, development, sale, and manufacture of automotive safety electronics. It operates through the Electronics and Brake Systems segments. The Electronics segment consists of safety and restraint control systems product areas. The Brake Systems segment comprises of brake systems product area.

