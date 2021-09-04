Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.80-0.95 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.95. The company issued revenue guidance of $550-565 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $570.32 million.Vera Bradley also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.800-$0.950 EPS.

NASDAQ VRA traded up $0.04 on Friday, reaching $10.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 416,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 278,877. The firm has a market cap of $346.03 million, a PE ratio of 11.98 and a beta of 1.83. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.13. Vera Bradley has a 52 week low of $6.05 and a 52 week high of $13.62.

Get Vera Bradley alerts:

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The textile maker reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.05). Vera Bradley had a net margin of 5.64% and a return on equity of 9.75%. The company had revenue of $147.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.61 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. Vera Bradley’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Vera Bradley will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

VRA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vera Bradley from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on shares of Vera Bradley from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird reissued a hold rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Vera Bradley in a report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Vera Bradley from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.50.

In other Vera Bradley news, insider Daren Hull sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.70, for a total transaction of $190,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 141,600 shares in the company, valued at $1,798,320. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 20.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Vera Bradley stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA) by 96.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 243,389 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 119,189 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.72% of Vera Bradley worth $3,016,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 58.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Vera Bradley

Vera Bradley, Inc designs, produces, markets and retails accessories for women. Its products include handbags, accessories and travel and leisure items. The company operates through the following segments: Vera Bradley Direct (VB Direct), Vera Bradley Indirect (VB Indirect), and Pura Vida. The VB Direct segment consists of sales of Vera Bradley products through Vera Bradley full-line and factory outlet stores in the United States; verabradley.com; the Vera Bradley online outlet site; and the Vera Bradley annual outlet sale in Fort Wayne, Indiana.

Recommended Story: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Vera Bradley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vera Bradley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.