Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Invests $374,000 in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,326 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $374,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of General Motors by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,423,763 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,112,764,000 after purchasing an additional 949,040 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in General Motors by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 14,394,184 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $827,218,000 after acquiring an additional 84,386 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in General Motors by 73.0% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 12,135,664 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $697,315,000 after acquiring an additional 5,119,027 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in General Motors by 31.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,732,480 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $674,148,000 after acquiring an additional 2,820,610 shares during the period. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC raised its stake in General Motors by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 11,662,858 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $773,274,000 after acquiring an additional 435,735 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

In other General Motors news, EVP Randall D. Mott sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.01, for a total transaction of $384,060.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 122,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,816,453.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Matthew Tsien sold 192,986 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.83, for a total transaction of $12,125,310.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 237,520 shares in the company, valued at $14,923,381.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 215,975 shares of company stock worth $13,595,817 over the last ninety days. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

GM opened at $48.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $70.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.30. General Motors has a 52-week low of $28.24 and a 52-week high of $64.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $54.40 and its 200-day moving average is $56.45.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $34.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.66 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 25.11% and a net margin of 9.13%. General Motors’s revenue was up 103.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.50) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that General Motors will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group increased their price target on General Motors from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Bank of America increased their price target on General Motors from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on General Motors from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on General Motors from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Wedbush began coverage on General Motors in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.41.

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of cars, trucks and automobile parts. It also provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc The firm operates through the following segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise and GM Financial.

