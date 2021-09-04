Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Invests $394,000 in Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 5,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $394,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BKI. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Black Knight in the first quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Black Knight during the 1st quarter worth approximately $395,000. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Black Knight by 56.5% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 89,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,632,000 after buying an additional 32,447 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of Black Knight by 16.9% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 14,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,062,000 after acquiring an additional 2,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in Black Knight by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 245,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,139,000 after acquiring an additional 22,131 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BKI opened at $75.89 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $78.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.94. Black Knight, Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.00 and a 52 week high of $97.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.89 billion, a PE ratio of 44.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.72.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.03. Black Knight had a return on equity of 12.05% and a net margin of 19.67%. The firm had revenue of $361.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $348.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Black Knight, Inc. will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BKI. TheStreet raised Black Knight from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Black Knight in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.58.

Black Knight Company Profile

Black Knight, Inc engages in the provision of integrated software, data and analytics solutions. It operates through the Software Solutions, and Data and Analytics segments. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions that support loan servicing, loan origination, and settlement services.

